Left Menu

Finnish Police Seize Ship Linked to Undersea Cable Damage in Gulf of Finland

Finnish police seized a ship suspected of damaging a telecoms cable between Helsinki and Tallinn in the Gulf of Finland. The region has experienced sabotage incidents recently, raising security concerns. The cable owned by Finnish telecom Elisa was reportedly damaged by a vessel dragging its anchor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:22 IST
Finnish Police Seize Ship Linked to Undersea Cable Damage in Gulf of Finland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finnish authorities have seized a vessel believed to have damaged an undersea telecoms cable connecting Helsinki to Tallinn, according to police reports on Wednesday. This operation is part of a joint investigation, although officials have refrained from disclosing the ship's identity or nationality.

The incident comes amid heightened security measures in the Baltic Sea, bordered by eight NATO states and Russia, following multiple power, gas, and telecom disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO has significantly increased its military presence in response to these threats.

The ship implicated in the recent damage reportedly dragged its anchor through the sea and was subsequently redirected to Finnish waters. Authorities confirmed the cable belongs to Finnish telecom group Elisa. President Alexander Stubb assured the public that Finland is well-prepared to address various security challenges.

TRENDING

1
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India
2
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
3
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
4
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025