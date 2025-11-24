Left Menu

Air India Crash Update: Majority of Families Receive Interim Compensation

Air India has distributed interim compensation to 95% of the families affected by the tragic crash in June. The crash claimed 260 lives. The interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh per deceased person and Rs 1 crore ex-gratia per family is being processed. Tata Group established a trust for victims.

Air India has announced that interim compensation has been dispensed to 95% of the families impacted by the devastating plane crash in June this year. The incident, involving an Air India Boeing 787-8, resulted in the loss of 260 lives, including both passengers and crew, as well as individuals on the ground.

Speaking at a recent briefing, Air India Chief Campbell Wilson stated that Rs 25 lakh has been provided as interim compensation to the families of the deceased, while an additional Rs 1 crore ex-gratia payment is being distributed, facilitated by the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust established by the Tata Group.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau identified a sudden cut-off in fuel supply as the cause of the crash. Despite no official recommendations for manufacturer or operator changes, the airline remains committed to maintaining high safety standards and reliable operations across its fleet of Boeing 787s.

