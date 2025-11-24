Left Menu

Private Companies Surge: Notable Q2 Sales Growth Across Major Sectors

Private non-financial companies experienced an 8% sales growth in Q2 2025-26, driven by significant improvements in manufacturing, IT, and non-IT services. Notable increases were seen in automobile, food products, and retail sectors. Corresponding rises in raw material expenses and staff costs were observed during the period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India reported an 8% sales growth for listed private non-financial companies in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, marking an improvement from the 5.5% growth in the preceding quarter. This surge was primarily attributed to gains across all major sectors.

Compared to the same period last year, when sales grew by 5.4%, the latest data highlights a robust performance, particularly in the automobile, food products, electrical machinery, and chemical industries. Information Technology companies and non-IT services also contributed to this uptrend with notable sales increases.

Higher raw material expenses and staff costs were observed, aligning with the growth in sales. The RBI's analysis is based on financial results from over 3,000 listed companies, underlining a strong quarter for the private corporate business sector.

