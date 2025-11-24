Private Companies Surge: Notable Q2 Sales Growth Across Major Sectors

The Reserve Bank of India reported an 8% sales growth for listed private non-financial companies in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, marking an improvement from the 5.5% growth in the preceding quarter. This surge was primarily attributed to gains across all major sectors.

Compared to the same period last year, when sales grew by 5.4%, the latest data highlights a robust performance, particularly in the automobile, food products, electrical machinery, and chemical industries. Information Technology companies and non-IT services also contributed to this uptrend with notable sales increases.

Higher raw material expenses and staff costs were observed, aligning with the growth in sales. The RBI's analysis is based on financial results from over 3,000 listed companies, underlining a strong quarter for the private corporate business sector.

