Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Flights from Kochi

Flights from Kochi to Jeddah and Dubai were canceled due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. As a precaution, Cochin International Airport Limited canceled Indigo and Akasa Air services. Flight operations will resume after conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two international flights set to depart from Kochi airport were halted on Monday following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, according to officials.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has confirmed that flights headed to Jeddah and Dubai were suspended as a precautionary measure, owing to the eruption.

The affected flights include Indigo's service 6E1475 to Dubai and Akasa Air's flight QP550 to Jeddah. Authorities have stated that normal flight operations are expected to recommence when conditions stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

