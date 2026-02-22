Crackdown on Pension Irregularities in Uttarakhand

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned measures against former government employees unlawfully drawing dual pension benefits. These individuals reportedly received both government pensions and social welfare pension scheme benefits, raising questions about oversight in pension management.

The chief minister has ordered the cessation of undue pension disbursements and initiated legal proceedings against those implicated. Dhami emphasizes the need for stringent compliance, urging officials to ensure public welfare schemes are leveraged by eligible recipients only. Accountability is to be pursued aggressively across all governance levels.

This crackdown follows a concerning analysis by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, revealing that 1,377 former employees were incorrectly receiving double pensions. Districts have been instructed to verify and submit lists of ineligible pension recipients as part of a broader accountability and reform initiative.

