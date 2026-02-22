Left Menu

Crackdown on Pension Irregularities in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved action against individuals exploiting pension systems. A probe will address dual pension benefits by former government workers under social welfare schemes. Legal measures are being pursued following revelations by a CAG analysis noting 1,377 cases of ineligible pensioners in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:59 IST
Crackdown on Pension Irregularities in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned measures against former government employees unlawfully drawing dual pension benefits. These individuals reportedly received both government pensions and social welfare pension scheme benefits, raising questions about oversight in pension management.

The chief minister has ordered the cessation of undue pension disbursements and initiated legal proceedings against those implicated. Dhami emphasizes the need for stringent compliance, urging officials to ensure public welfare schemes are leveraged by eligible recipients only. Accountability is to be pursued aggressively across all governance levels.

This crackdown follows a concerning analysis by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, revealing that 1,377 former employees were incorrectly receiving double pensions. Districts have been instructed to verify and submit lists of ineligible pension recipients as part of a broader accountability and reform initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026