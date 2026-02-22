Urgent Call to Action: Combating Child Marriage in Odisha's High-Risk Districts
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlights alarming child marriage rates in 12 districts, surpassing the national average. These regions exhibit higher percentages than the state’s average of 20.5%. Contributing factors include traditional beliefs, poverty, and education deficiencies. State measures aim to counteract this issue through awareness and education initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a recent assembly statement, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida revealed troubling child marriage statistics, with 12 districts exceeding the national average rate. Despite Odisha's overall average being 20.5%, these districts face significantly higher percentages.
Notable regions with elevated child marriage rates include Nabarangpur at 39.4%, Nayagarh at 35.7%, and others such as Koraput and Rayagada. Factors such as tradition, gender bias, poverty, insecurity, and lack of education among girls are driving these concerning figures.
Addressing this issue, the state government has launched initiatives like awareness campaigns and educational programs intended to curb child marriage by engaging community-level support and interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Launches Social Justice Blueprint to Fight Poverty Beyond Growth
Pakistan Faces Economic Dilemma: Poverty and Inequality Surge
Turning The Tide: India Reduces Left Wing Extremism Districts
Rising Tide of Poverty in Pakistan: A Deepening Crisis
Ramaphosa: SA Has Transformed Lives Despite Crises, But Poverty Persists