Left Menu

Urgent Call to Action: Combating Child Marriage in Odisha's High-Risk Districts

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlights alarming child marriage rates in 12 districts, surpassing the national average. These regions exhibit higher percentages than the state’s average of 20.5%. Contributing factors include traditional beliefs, poverty, and education deficiencies. State measures aim to counteract this issue through awareness and education initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-02-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 01:06 IST
Urgent Call to Action: Combating Child Marriage in Odisha's High-Risk Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly statement, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida revealed troubling child marriage statistics, with 12 districts exceeding the national average rate. Despite Odisha's overall average being 20.5%, these districts face significantly higher percentages.

Notable regions with elevated child marriage rates include Nabarangpur at 39.4%, Nayagarh at 35.7%, and others such as Koraput and Rayagada. Factors such as tradition, gender bias, poverty, insecurity, and lack of education among girls are driving these concerning figures.

Addressing this issue, the state government has launched initiatives like awareness campaigns and educational programs intended to curb child marriage by engaging community-level support and interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026