Urgent Call to Action: Combating Child Marriage in Odisha's High-Risk Districts

In a recent assembly statement, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida revealed troubling child marriage statistics, with 12 districts exceeding the national average rate. Despite Odisha's overall average being 20.5%, these districts face significantly higher percentages.

Notable regions with elevated child marriage rates include Nabarangpur at 39.4%, Nayagarh at 35.7%, and others such as Koraput and Rayagada. Factors such as tradition, gender bias, poverty, insecurity, and lack of education among girls are driving these concerning figures.

Addressing this issue, the state government has launched initiatives like awareness campaigns and educational programs intended to curb child marriage by engaging community-level support and interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)