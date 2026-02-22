Left Menu

Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Double-Edged Sword

Venezuela's new amnesty law has led to over 1,550 requests and the subsequent release of many prisoners. Human rights groups claim the law is insufficient in addressing political prisoner concerns. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has complied with U.S. demands, releasing political prisoners despite Venezuela's denial of holding any.

Updated: 22-02-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's government has announced the receipt of more than 1,550 requests under a recently enacted amnesty law. This was confirmed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on state television.

Passed last Thursday by the ruling party's legislature, the law has already facilitated the release of hundreds of prisoners. However, human rights organizations argue it fails to provide adequate relief for many political detainees across the country.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed office last month following the U.S.-backed removal of Nicolas Maduro, has met demands from the Trump administration related to oil sales. This move coincides with the freeing of individuals classified by human rights groups as political prisoners, despite government denials of their existence. Opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa has seen a house arrest order lifted against him, as confirmed by his brother and lawmaker, Tomas Guanipa, to Reuters.

