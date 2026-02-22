Venezuela's Controversial Amnesty Law: A Double-Edged Sword

Venezuela's government has announced the receipt of more than 1,550 requests under a recently enacted amnesty law. This was confirmed by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on state television.

Passed last Thursday by the ruling party's legislature, the law has already facilitated the release of hundreds of prisoners. However, human rights organizations argue it fails to provide adequate relief for many political detainees across the country.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed office last month following the U.S.-backed removal of Nicolas Maduro, has met demands from the Trump administration related to oil sales. This move coincides with the freeing of individuals classified by human rights groups as political prisoners, despite government denials of their existence. Opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa has seen a house arrest order lifted against him, as confirmed by his brother and lawmaker, Tomas Guanipa, to Reuters.