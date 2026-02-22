New Chapter: 13th Bangladesh Parliament Gears Up for Session

As Bangladesh prepares for a new legislative era, its 13th Parliament, dominated by Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is expected to convene its first session in mid-March. This announcement came from Salahuddin Ahmed, the home minister and BNP spokesperson.

With a two-thirds majority secured in recent elections, the BNP gears up to steer the parliamentary agenda, which includes vital ordinances and condolence motions. However, an element of uncertainty lingers concerning who will preside over the inaugural session.

The absence of former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury and jailed deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku raises questions about the leadership of the inaugural proceedings, even as constitutional requirements dictate urgency in convening this session.

(With inputs from agencies.)