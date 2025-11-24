Air India's Resilient Operations Amid Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption

Air India has reported no substantial disruptions to its flights as a result of the recent volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. The airline is maintaining its operational schedule after confirming that the eruption has not posed a serious threat to its services.

Authorities at Air India remain on high alert, continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The airline has assured travelers that it is committed to maintaining service reliability amid the volcanic activity.

Passengers are encouraged to keep informed through official channels and stay tuned for any updates regarding future flight statuses, as the situation in Ethiopia is still under close observation.