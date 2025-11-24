Left Menu

Air India's Resilient Operations Amid Ethiopian Volcanic Eruption

Air India confirms there is currently no significant impact on their flight operations following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. The airline remains vigilant and is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and continuity of service. Travelers are advised to stay updated on any further developments.

Updated: 24-11-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India has reported no substantial disruptions to its flights as a result of the recent volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. The airline is maintaining its operational schedule after confirming that the eruption has not posed a serious threat to its services.

Authorities at Air India remain on high alert, continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The airline has assured travelers that it is committed to maintaining service reliability amid the volcanic activity.

Passengers are encouraged to keep informed through official channels and stay tuned for any updates regarding future flight statuses, as the situation in Ethiopia is still under close observation.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

