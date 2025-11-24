NASA and Boeing Scale Back Starliner Missions
NASA and Boeing have revised the Starliner spacecraft contract, reducing planned missions from six to four. The upcoming mission will be uncrewed, according to Boeing's recent announcement.
In a significant agreement modification, NASA and Boeing have decided to cut back the number of Starliner spacecraft missions from six to four, the aerospace company revealed on Monday.
Boeing confirmed that the next mission of their Starliner spacecraft will proceed without a crew. This decision marks a pivotal shift in the mission planning for the spacecraft, which has been long in development to ferry astronauts to space.
The reduction in missions suggests alterations in strategy or resource allocation as NASA and Boeing continue to refine the spacecraft's capabilities. This move could impact timelines and budgets associated with US-made crewed missions to space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
