Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India are set to expedite trade deal discussions after two years of tense relations caused by allegations against New Delhi. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized a new foreign policy direction in response to global protectionism. Talks progressed following a meeting between Canada's and India's prime ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has announced that Canada and India will swiftly advance their trade deal discussions, following a two-year strain on diplomatic ties. This move comes as part of Canada's new foreign policy approach amid global trade challenges heightened by US policies under President Donald Trump.

A recent meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in South Africa marked a turning point in negotiations. Previously stalled talks are now set to resume, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. Carney is expected to visit India early next year, further signifying Canada's commitment to enhancing its global trade engagements.

The diplomatic discord between Canada and India escalated in June when Canadian authorities accused India of being involved in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh activist. Relations have since shown signs of improvement, as both countries have made significant strides toward reconciliation, including restored diplomatic positions and future trade goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

