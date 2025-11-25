AfDB Reaffirms Commitment to Africa’s Industrial Future at Luanda Infrastructure Summit

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has renewed its commitment to driving a connected, industrialised and inclusive Africa, emphasizing that strategic investments in infrastructure, regional integration, and sound policymaking are essential for the continent’s long-term prosperity. The pledge was delivered by Joy Kategekwa, Director of the Bank’s Regional Integration Coordination Office, during the Third Luanda Financing Summit for Africa’s Infrastructure Development, held from 28–31 October 2025 in Luanda, Angola.

Hosted under the theme “Capital, Corridors, Trade: Investing in Infrastructure for the AfCFTA and Shared Prosperity,” the summit brought together heads of state, policymakers, development finance leaders, and private sector partners to explore how Africa can leverage infrastructure to unlock the full potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Key dignitaries included President João Lourenço of Angola, Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel Abdel Hady Farag Al-Wazir, Angola’s Minister of Economy and Planning Rui Miguêns de Oliveira, and senior officials from the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

Corridors as Catalysts for Regional Transformation: The Lobito Vision

Speaking at a session devoted to the Lobito Corridor—a priority regional rail and trade route linking Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola’s Atlantic coast—Kategekwa described the corridor as “a powerful demonstration of the AfCFTA in action.”

Stretching across three countries, the Lobito Corridor is designed not only to provide export pathways for minerals such as copper and cobalt, but also to spur agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and services along its length.

“The Lobito Corridor teaches us new ways to design trade corridors by looking beyond the backbone of transportation,” Kategekwa said. “Infrastructure alone is insufficient—success requires strong governance, inclusive participation, and financing frameworks that mobilize private capital.”

She stressed that corridors must be conceived as holistic development ecosystems, not just transport channels. This includes:

Integrated value-chain development

Regional industrial park linkages

Cross-border energy and digital connectivity

Financing mechanisms that de-risk private investment

“[Infrastructure] is not self-executing. We must ensure institutional frameworks activate the intended outcomes—people, governance, and finance must move together to realise Africa’s industrial dream.”

Financing Africa’s Industrial Leap: PAIDA and Beyond

At a High-Level Dialogue on financing the Programme for Accelerated Industrialisation Development in Africa (PAIDA), Kategekwa urged African countries to align their production systems with the vast opportunities created by AfCFTA.

With tariffs being dismantled across the continent, she asked a critical question:

“What regional value chains are we building, and where do African businesses fit in?”

Kategekwa identified several priority value chains for continent-wide cooperation and investment:

Electric vehicle components and lithium-ion batteries

Automotive assembly

Leather and textiles

Cocoa and agri-processing

Soya and agro-industrial clusters

These sectors, she said, have strong potential to create jobs, boost intra-African trade, and increase Africa’s participation in global markets.

The dialogue ended with renewed commitments to expand investment in:

Special economic zones (SEZs)

Green industrial facilities

Export facilitation platforms and logistics

Skills development aligned with regional manufacturing needs

A new PAIDA Investment Dialogue Platform was launched to coordinate financing partnerships and track progress toward Africa’s industrialisation goals.

Corridors, Integration, and the AfCFTA Vision

During a session on “Regional Corridors and Africa’s Integration Agenda,” Kategekwa highlighted that Africa’s transformation hinges on efficient regional corridors that seamlessly connect production hubs to markets.

She noted that persistent bottlenecks—including high logistics costs, inefficient customs procedures, energy shortages, and fragmented markets—continue to undermine competitiveness and prevent small enterprises from scaling up.

“Holistic corridor development offers a solution—one that lowers trade costs, expands regional value chains, and promotes inclusive, climate-smart growth,” she said.

AfDB’s approach integrates:

Transport infrastructure (rail, roads, ports)

Energy grids and renewable power corridors

Digital connectivity and data infrastructure

Border modernisation and trade facilitation

MSME support and value-chain integration

This ensures that regional corridors become engines of prosperity, rather than isolated infrastructure investments.

A Strategic Call to Action: Link Capital, Corridors, and Trade

Kategekwa closed her interventions with a message that resonated throughout the summit: Africa’s future depends on integration, value addition, and inclusivity.

“What enters through the AfCFTA door must be goods and services made in Africa. That is how we turn trade corridors into engines of industrialisation and deliver shared prosperity.”

Her remarks reflected AfDB’s commitment to supporting African countries with financing, technical leadership, and policy reform to accelerate industrial development across the continent.

AfDB Delegation and Participation

The Bank Group’s delegation to the summit included:

Pietro Toigo, Country Manager for Angola

Joel Daniel Muzima, Country Economist for Angola

Mike Salawou, Director of Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development (participating virtually)

Together, they engaged in discussions on financing strategies, corridor development, green growth, and how to operationalize AfCFTA through infrastructure investment.

Accelerating Africa’s Decade of Industrialisation

The Luanda summit underscored an emerging continental consensus: Africa’s success under AfCFTA hinges on robust infrastructure, modern trade logistics, and coordinated industrial policy.

With support from AfDB and other partners, African nations aim to build transport and energy corridors that power regional value chains, deepen intra-African trade, and position Africa as a competitive player in global markets.

Kategekwa’s call for coordination, inclusiveness, and strategic investment reflects AfDB’s wider mission: to help Africa industrialize, integrate, and prosper—together.