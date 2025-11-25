Smooth Tax Collection Vital for Nation-Building: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the necessity of a streamlined and transparent tax collection system in her address to Indian Revenue Service officer trainees. Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu highlighted the critical role of tax collection in funding infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare projects essential for nation-building.

Murmu called for the creation of a technology-driven, accountable system to minimize taxpayer discomfort. She referenced Chanakya's Arthashastra, likening tax collection to a honeybee extracting just enough nectar to sustain both itself and the flower. The President advocated for the recent GST reforms as pivotal in fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

Emphasizing the officers' multiple roles, Murmu stressed the importance of balancing law enforcement with economic facilitation. She urged adopting data-driven decision-making and digital governance to enhance efficiency, urging continued learning to navigate global economic shifts. The commitment to integrity, fairness, and innovation is paramount in advancing toward India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.