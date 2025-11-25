Left Menu

Smooth Tax Collection Vital for Nation-Building: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of a smooth, transparent tax collection process for nation-building. Addressing Indian Revenue Service trainees, she highlighted recent GST reforms and urged officers to balance enforcement with facilitation. Murmu encouraged technological advancement and integrity to support India's economic growth and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:40 IST
Smooth Tax Collection Vital for Nation-Building: President Murmu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the necessity of a streamlined and transparent tax collection system in her address to Indian Revenue Service officer trainees. Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu highlighted the critical role of tax collection in funding infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare projects essential for nation-building.

Murmu called for the creation of a technology-driven, accountable system to minimize taxpayer discomfort. She referenced Chanakya's Arthashastra, likening tax collection to a honeybee extracting just enough nectar to sustain both itself and the flower. The President advocated for the recent GST reforms as pivotal in fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

Emphasizing the officers' multiple roles, Murmu stressed the importance of balancing law enforcement with economic facilitation. She urged adopting data-driven decision-making and digital governance to enhance efficiency, urging continued learning to navigate global economic shifts. The commitment to integrity, fairness, and innovation is paramount in advancing toward India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025

Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025

 India
2
Boosting Natural Farming: Himachal's New Marketplace Model

Boosting Natural Farming: Himachal's New Marketplace Model

 India
3
Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency

Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency

 India
4
Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025