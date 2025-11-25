Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Launches New Guidelines to Tackle Vehicle Fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir government introduced operational guidelines to curb vehicle misuse and fraud. These guidelines mandate dealer authorisation with digital traceability via the VAHAN platform. A new scrapping policy for old vehicles promises to boost economic development and employment in the vehicle dismantling and recycling industry.

  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled new operational guidelines to combat vehicle misuse and fraud. The guidelines require that dealers handling registered vehicles in the region obtain authorisation, ensuring complete digital traceability through the VAHAN platform.

Key provisions outlined by the transport commissioner's office include online applications with mandatory premises verification, a five-year validity of authorisation, and real-time transaction reporting. Regional transport officers have been directed to enforce these measures, with unauthorised dealers facing strict action under the new framework.

In tandem, Transport Secretary Avny Lavasa pushes for the effective implementation of the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Policy, targeting vehicles over 15 years old or unfit for road use. This initiative aims to foster a business ecosystem in vehicle recycling, contributing to economic growth and job creation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

