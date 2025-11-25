India's Aviation Milestone: Inauguration of SAESI Facility

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in Hyderabad via video link. The facility is dedicated to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of LEAP engines that power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Spread over 45,000 square meters within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ, the facility marks a milestone as one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities. It also represents the first instance of a global engine OEM establishing an MRO operation in India, as noted in an official statement.

The SAESI facility is expected to service 300 LEAP engines annually and will create employment for over 1,000 highly-skilled Indian engineers and technicians by 2035. This ambitious project aims to enhance self-reliance in the aviation sector, reducing foreign-exchange outflows, and positioning India as a global aviation hub.