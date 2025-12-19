Left Menu

Fadnavis Defends Deputy Amid Drug Factory Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Congress's claims linking Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to the Satara drug factory case. Fadnavis emphasized no evidence was found implicating Shinde or his family. Despite calls for resignation from the Congress, Fadnavis praised police efforts in busting the drug unit.

Updated: 19-12-2025 18:46 IST
In a strong rebuttal to accusations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had no ties to the recent Satara drug factory bust. He characterized Congress's allegations as politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis condemned the attempts to connect Shinde to the illegal operations and applauded law enforcement for dismantling the drug network. The Chief Minister reiterated that there was no evidence linking Shinde or his family to the scheme.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, state Congress chief, had earlier claimed that land on which the drug factory operated was in Eknath Shinde's brother's name, sparking demands for Shinde's resignation. However, Fadnavis stood firm in denying any wrongdoing on the part of his deputy.

