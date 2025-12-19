Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Platform

Reports from Ukraine's security service indicate that Ukrainian drones have targeted a Russian oil platform owned by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea. This strike underscores the ongoing conflict in the region.

The attack, confirmed by an official at Ukraine's security service, suggests a strategic move by Ukraine to hit economic interests, as this is the third such incident in recent weeks. The previous strikes further highlight the persistent operational activity in the Caspian area.

Lukoil, one of Russia's largest energy corporations, has yet to comment on the implications of these attacks or their impact on oil operations. Such developments could have significant repercussions for regional energy dynamics.

