Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Platform
Ukraine's drones have reportedly attacked a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea, according to an official from Ukraine's security service. This marks the third oil platform strike by Ukraine in recent weeks, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Reports from Ukraine's security service indicate that Ukrainian drones have targeted a Russian oil platform owned by Lukoil in the Caspian Sea. This strike underscores the ongoing conflict in the region.
The attack, confirmed by an official at Ukraine's security service, suggests a strategic move by Ukraine to hit economic interests, as this is the third such incident in recent weeks. The previous strikes further highlight the persistent operational activity in the Caspian area.
Lukoil, one of Russia's largest energy corporations, has yet to comment on the implications of these attacks or their impact on oil operations. Such developments could have significant repercussions for regional energy dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drones
- oil platform
- Caspian Sea
- Lukoil
- security service
- tensions
- strike
- energy