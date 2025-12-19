Unakoti's Bold Move: A Plastic-Free Future

The Unakoti district administration in Tripura has unveiled an ambitious campaign, aiming to make the region plastic-free. Over 50,000 bins have been installed across various sectors to encourage responsible waste disposal. This initiative encompasses all 92 gram panchayats, ADC villages, blocks, municipal councils, public spaces, governmental offices, educational institutions, and major establishments.

The project is framed as a community initiative with engagement from government bodies, self-help groups (SHGs), and households, according to Amalendu Das, the Unakoti Zilla Parisad president. Alongside, the administration is bolstering its waste management infrastructure by operationalizing segregation centers in every gram panchayat for more efficient waste handling at the local level.

The campaign's goal isn't just to slash plastic use but also to instill a culture of sustainable waste management across the district. Unakoti district magistrate Tamal Majumder reported that dedicated plastic waste management facilities are being built in all rural development blocks. A unit in Kumarghat is operational, with another inaugurated in Pechartal. The district aims for a sustainable waste management model through local infrastructure, community engagement, and institutional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)