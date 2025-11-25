Euro Zone Bond Yields Reflect Cautious Market Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation

Euro zone bond yields saw a slight decline on Tuesday, influenced by the stable decline in U.S. Treasury yields due to increasing speculation about a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Germany's 10-year Bund yield declined one basis point to 2.68%.

The European Central Bank's inaction has kept European rates stagnant, despite moves in global stocks and bonds. U.S. yields have recently decreased with Federal Reserve rate cut expectations rising, although they remained steady on Tuesday with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.03%.

Analysts note market caution due to uncertain central bank policies on both sides of the Atlantic, with ECB's Christine Lagarde pointing to euro zone growth vulnerabilities and mixed signals from U.S. Fed officials. The ongoing subtle shifts in economic data and geopolitical factors such as a potential Ukraine peace deal further complicate the bond market landscape.