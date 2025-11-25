MoSPI to Unveil Methodological Overhaul at Pre-Release Workshop

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is set to conduct a Pre-Release Consultative Workshop on November 26, 2025, in Mumbai, focusing on the base revision of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP). This event aims to provide detailed insights into the upcoming changes affecting India's core economic indicators and gather feedback from industry experts and stakeholders prior to the official roll-out.

According to a MoSPI press release, the workshop will delve into methodological and structural revisions to the base year for GDP, CPI, and IIP. These indicators are pivotal for assessing the health and performance of India's economy. The agenda includes showcasing new data sources and technologies designed to enhance measurement accuracy and timeliness. Representatives from the World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, prominent economists, financial institutions, and government officials will contribute to enrich the discourse, ensuring the comprehensive understanding of these upcoming changes.

The proceedings will kick off with addresses from key figures like S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the EAC-PM; Poonam Gupta, RBI Deputy Governor; Saurabh Garg, MoSPI Secretary; and N. K. Santoshi, Director General of Central Statistics. The event will include technical discussions and an open house for participant feedback. To support transparency and informed understanding, a booklet summarizing the proposed changes will be distributed, with the Ministry urging active engagement from all stakeholders in this vital consultative process.