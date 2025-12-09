Ukraine Extends GDP Warrants Swap Offer Deadline
Ukraine has updated the terms of its swap offer on GDP warrants and extended the early consent deadline to 5:00 p.m. on December 15, New York time. This move reflects the country's strategic approach to manage its economic obligations amid ongoing financial challenges.
Ukraine has taken a significant step by publishing revised terms for its swap offer on GDP warrants, as per their recent statement.
In a strategic maneuver to secure better deals, Ukraine has extended the early consent deadline to 5:00 p.m. on December 15, as per New York time.
This decision underscores Ukraine's ongoing efforts to navigate through its financial commitments efficiently amid persistent economic hurdles.
