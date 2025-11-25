Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. retail sales increased by a modest 0.2% in September, following a robust 0.6% gain in August, according to data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. This rise fell short of economists' predictions, who had anticipated a 0.4% increase. The sales figures, primarily representing goods unadjusted for inflation, indicate a pause in the retail sector's momentum.

The release of this report was delayed due to a 43-day government shutdown. Prior months saw an acceleration in sales, fueled partly by consumers purchasing electric vehicles before the expiration of tax credits. Despite a slowdown in September, economists suggest consumer spending might have strengthened in the third quarter.

A closer look at core retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, reveals a 0.1% decline in September, after a downward adjustment for August. This decline highlights the disparity within the economy, as high-income households continue spending while middle and lower-income consumers struggle with rising costs, further emphasizing concerns of a K-shaped recovery. The labor market shows signs of weakening, with rising unemployment at 4.4%, posing potential challenges to future economic growth.

