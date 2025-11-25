Left Menu

Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. retail sales saw a modest rise of 0.2% in September, following a stronger 0.6% in August. The increase was less than expected, as the U.S. economy faces a K-shaped recovery. Higher-income spending drives sales amid a weakening labor market, possibly affecting future economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:06 IST
Retail Sales Take a Breather Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. retail sales increased by a modest 0.2% in September, following a robust 0.6% gain in August, according to data from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. This rise fell short of economists' predictions, who had anticipated a 0.4% increase. The sales figures, primarily representing goods unadjusted for inflation, indicate a pause in the retail sector's momentum.

The release of this report was delayed due to a 43-day government shutdown. Prior months saw an acceleration in sales, fueled partly by consumers purchasing electric vehicles before the expiration of tax credits. Despite a slowdown in September, economists suggest consumer spending might have strengthened in the third quarter.

A closer look at core retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, reveals a 0.1% decline in September, after a downward adjustment for August. This decline highlights the disparity within the economy, as high-income households continue spending while middle and lower-income consumers struggle with rising costs, further emphasizing concerns of a K-shaped recovery. The labor market shows signs of weakening, with rising unemployment at 4.4%, posing potential challenges to future economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Duffy Pushes for Healthier In-Flight Snack Options

Duffy Pushes for Healthier In-Flight Snack Options

 Global
2
Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

 Global
3
Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

 Global
4
Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025