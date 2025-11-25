Left Menu

Iconic Indian Cuisine: MW Eat's Transformational Global Journey with Fairfax

MW Eat, renowned for its iconic Indian restaurants in the UK, has been acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. This deal aims to accelerate global expansion, with significant investments promised. The acquisition retains MW Eat's directors and aligns its brand values with Fairfax's expertise in Indian business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:33 IST
MW Eat, a prominent name in the UK's Indian dining scene, has been purchased by affiliates of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Announced on Tuesday, the acquisition is poised to drive global growth and expansion for the restaurant group.

Known for operating British favorites like Chutney Mary, Amaya, and Masala Zone, as well as the historic Veeraswamy on London's Regent Street, MW Eat plans to leverage this acquisition to enhance its international presence. The commitment from Fairfax includes significant investments, aligning with MW Eat's brand ethos to explore new dining concepts.

Group Director Camellia Panjabi emphasized that the acquisition marks a new chapter for MW Eat, bolstered by Fairfax's financial robustness and insight into India's business sphere. With leadership support, including Panjabi and her family members, the transition is set to maintain and amplify MW Eat's influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

