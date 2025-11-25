Left Menu

Volcanic Ash Disrupts International Flights

A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has led to significant disruptions in international flight operations. The ash plumes have caused flight cancellations and delays, prompting airlines like Air India to take precautionary measures. The situation is being closely monitored by aviation authorities to ensure safety.

Flight operations faced disruptions on Tuesday as ash plumes from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia led to at least seven international flight cancellations and nearly a dozen delays. Air India was among the affected airlines, cancelling 13 flights since Monday due to precautionary checks.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano's ash clouds resulted in significant impacts on flights, with the India Meteorological Department reporting the drift of plumes towards China. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, seven international flights were cancelled, and 12 faced delays, though authorities assured that the situation is under control.

In response to the eruption and eastward movement of ash clouds, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and aviation agencies are working together. Precautionary rerouting and descent measures were in place, and the Airports Authority of India issued the necessary NOTAMs. Air quality remains unaffected, and operations are gradually resuming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

