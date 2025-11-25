European Markets Rally on Ceasefire Hopes and Interest Rate Speculation

The European stock market experienced a notable uptick on Tuesday, with shares in materials and financial sectors leading the charge in anticipation of a ceasefire in Ukraine and potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index concluded the day up by 0.91%, closing at 568.01. Major European indices such as Germany's DAX and France's CAC also saw gains, rising by 1% and 0.8%, respectively. This surge was fueled by expectations that the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine might be drawing to a close, boosting European construction and materials stocks.

Additionally, the European Parliament's approval of a 1.5 billion euro defense investment scheme supported regional defense and bank shares. Meanwhile, mixed U.S. data maintained market anticipation of a December interest rate cut, further influencing global financial trends.