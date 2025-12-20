Cash-for-Votes Scandal Rocks Dharmabad Elections

Allegations of cash-for-votes marred the local municipal council elections in Dharmabad, Nanded district, leading to heightened tensions and police intervention. Complaints emerged of voters being 'confined' in a local marriage hall during polling.

Amid the unrest, notable exchanges between leaders from the BJP, NCP, and NCP (SP) occurred in ward number 8. The situation was calmed by police, who ensured the voting process continued smoothly.

The controversy comes as elections progress in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. With officials yet to receive formal complaints, all eyes are on the December 21 vote count results.

(With inputs from agencies.)