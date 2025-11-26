Pune Metro Expansion Approved with Rs 9,858 Crore Boost

The government approved a significant expansion of the Pune Metro rail network, valued at Rs 9,858 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

Under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the green light to Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug), according to Vaishnaw.

Line 4 and 4A will span 31.636 km, feature 28 elevated stations, and link IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential districts across East, South, and West Pune. Completion is slated for five years, supported by funding from India and Maharashtra governments, plus external financial agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)