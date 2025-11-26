Left Menu

Pune Metro Expansion Approved with Rs 9,858 Crore Boost

The Pune Metro rail network will expand with a new approval of Rs 9,858 crore for Lines 4 and 4A. This is under the Phase-2 development, interconnecting various parts of Pune with 31.636 km and 28 stations. The project is expected to complete in five years, with funding from multiple sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:34 IST
Pune Metro Expansion Approved with Rs 9,858 Crore Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government approved a significant expansion of the Pune Metro rail network, valued at Rs 9,858 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

Under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the green light to Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug), according to Vaishnaw.

Line 4 and 4A will span 31.636 km, feature 28 elevated stations, and link IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential districts across East, South, and West Pune. Completion is slated for five years, supported by funding from India and Maharashtra governments, plus external financial agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

 India
3
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

 Russia
4
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025