Hainan Free Trade Port: Gateway to Global Economic Integration

The Hainan Free Trade Port Briefing in Haikou detailed significant progress in customs operations and tax regimes. The introduction of special customs operations and comprehensive tax policies aims to enhance global connectivity. Media from 33 countries attended, signaling significant international interest in Hainan's economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haikou | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:10 IST
In a recent briefing held in Haikou, the Hainan Free Trade Port outlined major advancements in its special customs operations and tax policies, attracting considerable attention from 33 countries' media representatives.

Key developments include the completion of hardware facilities, the establishment of a policy framework, and the implementation of 18 tax policies, including three 'zero-tariff' lists and a 'dual 15%' income tax cap.

The special customs operations are set to officially launch on December 18, 2025, marking a strategic shift towards a more open economic environment, positioning Hainan as a prominent gateway for China's expansion in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

