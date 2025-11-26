Hainan Free Trade Port: Gateway to Global Economic Integration

In a recent briefing held in Haikou, the Hainan Free Trade Port outlined major advancements in its special customs operations and tax policies, attracting considerable attention from 33 countries' media representatives.

Key developments include the completion of hardware facilities, the establishment of a policy framework, and the implementation of 18 tax policies, including three 'zero-tariff' lists and a 'dual 15%' income tax cap.

The special customs operations are set to officially launch on December 18, 2025, marking a strategic shift towards a more open economic environment, positioning Hainan as a prominent gateway for China's expansion in global trade.

