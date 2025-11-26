myTVS Drives Growth with Expanding Service Network and Profitable Milestones

myTVS, the Chennai-based automotive service provider, is optimistic about sustaining a 35-40% annual growth rate as it expands its reach across India's automotive aftermarket. According to Managing Director G Srinivasa Raghavan, the company has achieved a milestone by crossing 10 million active service subscriptions on its digital platform.

myTVS currently holds an 18-20% market share, indicative of the rapid growth it has achieved in a short span of five years. The company boasts a network of 1,100 multi-brand service points across the nation, contributing significantly to its promising financial outlook. myTVS is on track to achieve a positive profit before tax in the near future.

The company's growth strategy includes the expansion of its dealership network and foray into the distribution of auto parts and lubricants through 'dark stores,' aiming to reach 250 locations by March 2027. This expansion is set to establish myTVS as the shortest supply chain provider in the industry.