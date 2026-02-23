Left Menu

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital Ecosystem

Merchant payments in India are proving more profitable than consumer payments, with Paytm leading the charge. A Bernstein report highlights Paytm's stronger monetization through merchant acquiring, credit card instruments, and revenue per device. The company's focus on merchants offers strategic advantages, leading to profitability and a clearer path to revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Merchant payments are rapidly becoming a promising segment in India's digital payments landscape, with Paytm emerging as a frontrunner in terms of revenue and profitability, according to a recent report by Bernstein. The analysis emphasizes merchant acquiring as a structurally stronger avenue for monetization compared to consumer payments.

The report notes that merchant payments benefit from higher take-rate instruments like credit cards and online gateways, as well as device-driven revenue channels. This is in contrast to consumer payments, especially peer-to-peer UPI transactions, which remain challenging to monetize, relying heavily on incentives for revenue.

Despite handling a lower total payment volume, Paytm has reported comparable revenue to its larger competitors, driven by its focus on merchant services. The company's robust installed base of payment devices and capacity to cross-sell credit underscore its monetization advantage. As a result, Paytm has reached a breakeven point at the profit-before-tax level, showcasing a successful strategy in navigating the digital payments sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026