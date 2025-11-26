Left Menu

Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

A recent Genius HRTech report indicates that today's professionals prioritize purpose, flexibility, and consistent growth over traditional career loyalty. Adaptability, culture, and career progression matter more than long-term stability. The study reveals varied views on career loyalty, retention efforts, and job-switching motives among professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST
Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A report from Genius HRTech unveils a shift in how professionals perceive career loyalty. The study reveals that modern employees are prioritizing purpose, flexibility, and growth over longevity in their roles.

The survey, conducted with 1,607 participants, shows that 67% of professionals are driven by learning and workplace culture when considering job changes, overshadowing the appeal of higher pay in similar roles. Only 24% would leave for better compensation, highlighting a trend towards valuing career progression and work environment. Meanwhile, a mere 9% hold onto traditional loyalty values.

Findings suggest diverse interpretations of career loyalty. About 50% view loyalty as outdated, emphasizing adaptability; 30% align loyalty with commitment to one's profession rather than an employer. With retention strategies needing a revamp, only 25% of respondents believe employers adequately invest in keeping talent, while over 35% see efforts as largely reactive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

 India
2
Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

 Global
3
Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

 India
4
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025