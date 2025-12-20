Elon Musk Reclaims $55 Billion Payday as Delaware Supreme Court Reverses Ruling

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has regained a substantial $55 billion pay package following a landmark Delaware Supreme Court ruling. The court overturned a prior decision by Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, which had scrapped the incentive initially awarded in 2018.

This decision follows an appeal by a dissatisfied Tesla shareholder, who had argued against the compensation. The ruling is a significant victory for Musk, who relocated Tesla to Texas as part of a protest against the initial verdict.

Tesla's board has since crafted another pay package, potentially worth $1 trillion, aiming to boost Tesla's market value significantly, showcasing the company's ambitious growth targets.

