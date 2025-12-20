Left Menu

Elon Musk Reclaims $55 Billion Payday as Delaware Supreme Court Reverses Ruling

Elon Musk regained a $55 billion pay package after the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a prior decision. The restoration came after a legal battle following a ruling by Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick. Tesla shareholders reaffirmed support for Musk with another lucrative pay package, depending on future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dover | Updated: 20-12-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 06:34 IST
Elon Musk Reclaims $55 Billion Payday as Delaware Supreme Court Reverses Ruling
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has regained a substantial $55 billion pay package following a landmark Delaware Supreme Court ruling. The court overturned a prior decision by Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, which had scrapped the incentive initially awarded in 2018.

This decision follows an appeal by a dissatisfied Tesla shareholder, who had argued against the compensation. The ruling is a significant victory for Musk, who relocated Tesla to Texas as part of a protest against the initial verdict.

Tesla's board has since crafted another pay package, potentially worth $1 trillion, aiming to boost Tesla's market value significantly, showcasing the company's ambitious growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025