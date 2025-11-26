Polish LOT Aircraft Incident Shuts Down Vilnius Airport Runway
A LOT Polish aircraft veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport, causing a temporary closure of the runway. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Vilnius Airport in Lithuania had to temporarily shut down its runway following an incident involving a LOT Polish aircraft. On Wednesday, the aircraft slid off the taxiway after landing, prompting immediate safety measures.
The incident occurred without any reported injuries, according to airport officials, highlighting the effective response of ground staff and emergency teams.
This incident underscores the importance of runway safety protocols at international airports, as authorities work to ensure the resumption of regular flight operations.
