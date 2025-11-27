US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a suspension of immigration processing for Afghan nationals. The decision, disclosed late Wednesday, leaves a significant number of Afghan applicants in limbo.

This indefinite halt affects a wide range of immigration requests, including visa applications and refugee resettlement claims, as the agency grapples with the complexities of immigration policies regarding Afghan nationals.

The move underscores the ongoing challenges in the U.S.'s approach to immigration, raising concerns among affected individuals and advocacy groups.