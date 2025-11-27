Left Menu

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a freeze on processing immigration requests from Afghan nationals. This indefinite halt affects various visa and refugee applications, casting uncertainties on the futures of many seeking asylum or residency. The decision reflects ongoing complexities in the US immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:15 IST
