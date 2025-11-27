US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a freeze on processing immigration requests from Afghan nationals. This indefinite halt affects various visa and refugee applications, casting uncertainties on the futures of many seeking asylum or residency. The decision reflects ongoing complexities in the US immigration policy.
