Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports Products is considering a potential takeover of German brand Puma, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The Hong Kong-listed company is reportedly collaborating with an adviser to evaluate a bid for Puma, with the possibility of partnering with a private equity firm.

Shares of Puma saw a 12% rise in premarket indications following the news, although the company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Li Ning, another Chinese sportswear firm, may also be a contender, as it explores financing options and a possible bid for Puma. Japanese brand ASICS has been mentioned as a potential interested party as well.

Puma's significant shareholder Artemis is contemplating all options for its 29% stake, despite previously indicating reluctance to sell at market value. Meanwhile, Puma's CEO, Arthur Hoeld, has laid out a turnaround strategy in response to plummeting share prices and competitive pressures in the sportswear market.

