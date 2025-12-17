Left Menu

US Air Force Accelerates New Fleet with 747-8 Acquisition

The U.S. Air Force is buying two Boeing 747-8 jets for $400 million to train and maintain its presidential airlift fleet. This is a step towards transitioning from the older 747-200 model. The first delivery is set for 2026 with the second by year-end.

Updated: 17-12-2025 05:29 IST
The U.S. Air Force announced on Tuesday its decision to acquire two Boeing 747-8 jumbo jets for $400 million, signaling an important step in the establishment of a comprehensive training and sustainment program for the future presidential airlift fleet. This acquisition aims to facilitate a seamless transition from the aging 747-200 model to the advanced 747-8 version.

The acquisition becomes even more necessary as Boeing has ceased the active production of the 747-8i, which displays significant differences from its predecessor, the 747-200 model. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early 2026, with the second expected by the end of the year. These new additions will serve a dual purpose: training of the crew and providing spare parts.

Reports surfaced that the jets might be purchased from Lufthansa, one of the few airlines to invest in the 747-8 model, which garnered popularity among cargo operators before production stopped in early 2023. Meanwhile, Boeing's VC-25B program, which is creating the next generation of Air Force One, faces delays. A spokesperson for Lufthansa did not comment on the sale, while an Air Force official confirmed the 747-8i training aircraft are separate from both the VC-25B program and a 747-8i gifted by Qatar.

