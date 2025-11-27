ADB Approves $77M for Ecotourism and Sustainable Farming in Meghalaya, India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $77 million loan to expand ecotourism, sustainable agriculture, and forest conservation in Meghalaya, a biodiversity-rich state in northeast India. The initiative aims to boost rural incomes, strengthen environmental resilience, and generate long-term livelihood opportunities for thousands of local residents, particularly women and Indigenous communities.

The new investment—part of the Integrated Ecotourism and Sustainable Agri-Based Livelihood Development in Meghalaya Project—will support the state’s efforts to position itself as a leading ecotourism destination while transitioning to climate-smart farming systems. The programme will benefit more than 8,000 people directly and many more through local economic growth.

“The project supports Meghalaya’s Vision 2032 to become a top ecotourism destination while improving farmers’ incomes through sustainable agriculture,” said Mio Oka, ADB Country Director for India. “By combining conservation with tourism and rural markets, it produces new livelihood opportunities and offers a model that can be replicated in other states to promote inclusive growth.”

Building on Strategic Planning for Northeast India

The project draws heavily from ADB’s Northeast Economic Corridor study, which identified nature-based tourism and value-added agriculture as central to Meghalaya’s long-term development potential. The state is known for its dramatic landscapes, living root bridges, waterfalls, caves, and rich cultural heritage—all of which position it well for sustainable ecotourism.

Key Components: Ecotourism, Conservation, and Climate-Smart Farming

The programme features a broad set of interventions designed to integrate nature-based tourism with sustainable agriculture and community-led forest management.

Major project components include:

🌿 Nature-Based Ecotourism Infrastructure

Construction of interpretation centres and visitor facilities that highlight traditional crafts, local culture, and ecological knowledge.

Creation of marketplaces showcasing handmade crafts and locally produced agricultural goods.

Promotion of Meghalaya’s cultural identity and traditional skills through demonstration areas for artisans and performers.

🌱 Forest Restoration and Conservation Incentives

25,000 hectares of community forests will be restored using performance-based payments for ecosystem services.

Communities will receive financial incentives for protecting biodiversity, improving forest cover, and adopting climate-resilient land management practices.

🚜 Climate-Smart Farming and Agricultural Development

Support for the adoption of climate-smart agricultural techniques, including soil restoration, crop diversification, and regenerative farming.

Rehabilitation of degraded fields, fallow lands, and drip irrigation systems.

Development of post-harvest facilities, processing centres, and rural market infrastructure to reduce losses and improve farmers’ earnings.

Strengthening Institutions and Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability

ADB will provide an additional $1 million technical assistance grant to strengthen the institutional capacity needed to manage and sustain project outcomes. This includes:

Training government agencies, community organisations, and cooperatives

Strengthening value chains and market linkages

Supporting innovative financing mechanisms such as carbon credits and biodiversity credits, helping communities earn income through conservation activities

Developing digital tools for tourism management and agricultural value chains

Empowering Women and Indigenous Communities

A core focus of the project is ensuring inclusive development. Women—who play central roles in Meghalaya’s matrilineal society—will receive targeted support to lead and participate in:

Farmers’ cooperatives

Tourism cooperatives

Local entrepreneurship ventures

Forest and natural resource management groups

Special measures will foster women-led enterprises, agribusiness startups, and community-based tourism service providers.

Enabling Public–Private Partnerships and Local Innovation

The initiative will strengthen tourism and agriculture cooperatives while promoting public–private partnerships (PPPs) to manage visitor facilities sustainably. An innovation fund will support tourism enterprises, agribusiness ventures, forest management initiatives, and gender-focused development models.

Toward a Greener, More Prosperous Meghalaya

With its unique ecosystems, cultural diversity, and emerging tourism economy, Meghalaya is poised to benefit significantly from the ADB-backed project. By integrating conservation with economic development, the programme aligns with India’s broader vision for climate resilience, green growth, and sustainable rural livelihoods.

The project represents a major step toward transforming Meghalaya into a model state for eco-friendly tourism, community-driven conservation, and climate-smart agriculture in South Asia.