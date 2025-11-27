Chandra Pal Singh Yadav's Triumphant Return as ICA-AP Chairman

In a momentous event, Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has been re-elected unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) during its 17th Assembly in Colombo. His unanimous re-election underscores his impactful leadership.

The assembly witnessed participation from over 800 delegates representing 32 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside Yadav's reappointment, 10 directors and two vice-chairpersons were elected to the regional board, according to a statement released by the ICA.

Yadav, who has a distinguished history in Indian politics and cooperative leadership, emphasized his commitment to propelling India to the forefront of the global cooperative sector, aiming to uplift farmers' incomes and enhance their access to cooperative platforms.

