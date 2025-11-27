Left Menu

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav's Triumphant Return as ICA-AP Chairman

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has been re-elected as Chairman of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific. The assembly, held in Colombo, saw participation from 800 delegates across 32 countries. Yadav aims to enhance India's role in the cooperative sector and boost farmers' incomes through cooperative platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST
Chandra Pal Singh Yadav's Triumphant Return as ICA-AP Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event, Chandra Pal Singh Yadav has been re-elected unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP) during its 17th Assembly in Colombo. His unanimous re-election underscores his impactful leadership.

The assembly witnessed participation from over 800 delegates representing 32 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside Yadav's reappointment, 10 directors and two vice-chairpersons were elected to the regional board, according to a statement released by the ICA.

Yadav, who has a distinguished history in Indian politics and cooperative leadership, emphasized his commitment to propelling India to the forefront of the global cooperative sector, aiming to uplift farmers' incomes and enhance their access to cooperative platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

 India
2
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

 United States
3
Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

 India
4
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025