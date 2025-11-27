UK Retailers Rally for Faster Customs Duty Implementation on Low-Value Parcels

British retailers have generally approved the government's decision to implement customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels but criticize the proposed 2029 timeline as too slow. The delay could make the UK an international outlier.

Currently, platforms such as AliExpress, Shein, Temu, and, more recently, Amazon Haul send parcels directly from Chinese factories to UK consumers. This process exploits waivers on parcels valued under 135 pounds ($179), impacting local retailers. The new duties aim to eliminate this advantage and level the playing field for high street businesses.

The United States has already removed its 'de minimis' waiver on similar imports, with the EU planning to follow earlier timelines. Critics argue that postponing duties until 2029 risks inviting further unfair market practices and results in lost revenue for UK retailers.