Left Menu

UK Retailers Rally for Faster Customs Duty Implementation on Low-Value Parcels

British retailers support charging customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels but criticize the 2029 timeline as too delayed. Online platforms like Shein and AliExpress exploit current waivers, impacting UK's high street. Comparatively, the US and EU have already initiated similar measures. The delay may disadvantage UK retailers further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:41 IST
UK Retailers Rally for Faster Customs Duty Implementation on Low-Value Parcels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British retailers have generally approved the government's decision to implement customs duties on low-value e-commerce parcels but criticize the proposed 2029 timeline as too slow. The delay could make the UK an international outlier.

Currently, platforms such as AliExpress, Shein, Temu, and, more recently, Amazon Haul send parcels directly from Chinese factories to UK consumers. This process exploits waivers on parcels valued under 135 pounds ($179), impacting local retailers. The new duties aim to eliminate this advantage and level the playing field for high street businesses.

The United States has already removed its 'de minimis' waiver on similar imports, with the EU planning to follow earlier timelines. Critics argue that postponing duties until 2029 risks inviting further unfair market practices and results in lost revenue for UK retailers.

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025