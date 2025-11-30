Empowering Telangana's Women Entrepreneurs: A New Dawn

The Telangana government has announced plans to establish exclusive MSME parks for women in each Assembly constituency, a strategy aimed at promoting women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, according to State Minister D Sridhar Babu.

At an event organized by WE Hub, Babu highlighted the state's commitment to positioning women as vital stakeholders in Telangana's ambition to evolve into a USD 3 trillion economy by the year 2047.

Statistical insights reveal a significant rise in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate in Telangana, outpacing the national average, reflecting improved employment opportunities and societal shifts towards women empowerment.

