Empowering Telangana's Women Entrepreneurs: A New Dawn

The Telangana government plans to establish MSME parks for women in each Assembly constituency to boost women's entrepreneurship and empowerment. The initiative, aligned with the state's vision for a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, emphasizes women's key role in economic and social transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Telangana government has announced plans to establish exclusive MSME parks for women in each Assembly constituency, a strategy aimed at promoting women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, according to State Minister D Sridhar Babu.

At an event organized by WE Hub, Babu highlighted the state's commitment to positioning women as vital stakeholders in Telangana's ambition to evolve into a USD 3 trillion economy by the year 2047.

Statistical insights reveal a significant rise in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate in Telangana, outpacing the national average, reflecting improved employment opportunities and societal shifts towards women empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

