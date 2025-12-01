Left Menu

Asia's Manufacturing Sector Struggles Amid Sluggish Demand

Asia's manufacturing powerhouses are facing sluggish demand, causing a decline in factory activity despite U.S. trade negotiations progress. While some Southeast Asian economies saw growth, China's factory activity contracted. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs continue impacting major exporters like Japan and South Korea, even as trade deals offer limited relief.

Updated: 01-12-2025 08:53 IST
Asia's manufacturing giants grappled with sluggish demand in November, as factory activity continued to decline despite improvements in U.S. trade talks. Purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) reveal mixed conditions, with China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan seeing downturns, while Southeast Asian nations experienced growth.

In China, factory activity reverted to contraction, according to a private-sector PMI, following Beijing's official data showing eight months of continuous contraction. Despite a slight increase in output prices, deflationary pressures linger due to high inventory levels, said China economist Zichun Huang at Capital Economics.

Major exporters in Asia remain impacted by U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, though some confidence stems from trade deals. Japan's PMI indicates a continued decline in new orders, linked to global business challenges, while South Korea saw a brief relief with a U.S. trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

