GTPL Hathway Launches Pioneering GTPL Infinity: Transforming Content Delivery Across India

GTPL Hathway, India's largest digital cable TV provider, has debuted GTPL Infinity, a robust satellite-based platform enhancing content distribution nationwide. With strategic partnerships, it aims to improve access to digital services across regions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the telecommunication sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:36 IST
GTPL Infinity logo. Image Credit: ANI
GTPL Hathway Limited, a dominant force in India's digital cable and broadband sector, unveiled its new platform, GTPL Infinity, on November 29. This satellite-based system promises to revolutionize content distribution across the nation, signaling a significant step forward in the realm of digital broadcasting.

The Ahmedabad-based initiative leverages one of the world's most extensive C-Band teleport setups, positioning GTPL at the cutting edge of satellite-dependent content dissemination. GTPL Infinity aligns seamlessly with India's Digital Bharat initiative, offering PAN-India coverage with around 800 channels, including approximately 100 HD channels, through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

This technological advancement not only reduces distribution costs but also creates new revenue opportunities through content and regional expansion partnerships. Service providers can rapidly adopt the platform with minimal investment, ensuring high reliability and low maintenance. The launch strengthens GTPL's commitment to digital inclusivity and promises widespread access to high-quality entertainment and information across urban and rural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

