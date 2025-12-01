GTPL Hathway Launches Pioneering GTPL Infinity: Transforming Content Delivery Across India

GTPL Hathway Limited, a dominant force in India's digital cable and broadband sector, unveiled its new platform, GTPL Infinity, on November 29. This satellite-based system promises to revolutionize content distribution across the nation, signaling a significant step forward in the realm of digital broadcasting.

The Ahmedabad-based initiative leverages one of the world's most extensive C-Band teleport setups, positioning GTPL at the cutting edge of satellite-dependent content dissemination. GTPL Infinity aligns seamlessly with India's Digital Bharat initiative, offering PAN-India coverage with around 800 channels, including approximately 100 HD channels, through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

This technological advancement not only reduces distribution costs but also creates new revenue opportunities through content and regional expansion partnerships. Service providers can rapidly adopt the platform with minimal investment, ensuring high reliability and low maintenance. The launch strengthens GTPL's commitment to digital inclusivity and promises widespread access to high-quality entertainment and information across urban and rural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)