Left Menu

Odisha's Debt Dynamics: Analyzing the State's Financial Landscape

The per capita debt burden in Odisha is Rs 26,978, with the state's total public debt at Rs 1,26,799 crore by October 31. Despite having a lower per capita debt than other states, criticism arose over low budget expenditure this year, amidst increased borrowing and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:25 IST
Odisha's Debt Dynamics: Analyzing the State's Financial Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Odisha's financial state unveiled a mixed report. The per capita debt burden stands at Rs 26,978, aligned with a total outstanding public debt of Rs 1,26,799 crore as of October 31, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The fiscal figures revealed fluctuations over the past years, with the government initially reducing the debt burden by Rs 9,040.16 crore in 2022-23, only to see an upsurge of Rs 8,145.59 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 24,399.78 crore in the subsequent year. Borrowing was essential, totaling Rs 14,725.79 crore in the current year.

Criticism arose regarding the state's budget expenditure, which lagged at just 39% utilization by October end. Opposition members highlighted the challenge of utilizing the remaining 61% in the fiscal year's concluding months, amidst allegations of slowed infrastructure spending due to protracted monsoon conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in In...

 Global
2
Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says  

Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion...

 Belgium
3
Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

 United States
4
Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC to SEC

Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025