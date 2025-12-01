Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:52 IST
Ayush ministry lauds Siddha physicians whose mid-air intervention helped sick passenger
Union Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha has lauded two Siddha physicians whose intervention during a medical emergency onboard a recent domestic flight provided significant relief to a fellow passenger.

Kotecha met Dr Elavarasan and Dr Gowtham in the national capital and lauded their exemplary conduct and clinical acumen in providing timely medical assistance to the passenger.

He acknowledged their presence of mind, sense of responsibility, and effective use of Siddha Varmam techniques in a real-life emergency situation, a statement from the Ayush ministry said.

During the flight, a passenger suddenly experienced unexplained giddiness, the statement said.

Although the cabin crew provided first aid, the passenger's condition remained unstable, prompting a call for medical assistance.

Responding immediately, Dr Elavarasan and Dr Gowtham assessed the passenger and applied specific Varmam stimulation techniques described in the classical Siddha literature. Within minutes, the passenger experienced significant relief, helping to stabilise the situation.

The Ayush Secretary praised the doctors for their calm, professional and compassionate intervention.

He emphasised that the practical use of Siddha Varmam therapy in such circumstances highlights its supportive potential in emergencies when administered by trained professionals.

The incident also underscores the importance of greater public awareness and structured training in Siddha Varmam techniques to enhance their wider utility in integrative healthcare delivery, the statement said.

