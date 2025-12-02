Left Menu

Chennai Metro train halts midway due to glitch, 20 passengers rescued

They were however safely rescued, the authorities said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 10:13 IST
Chennai Metro train halts midway due to glitch, 20 passengers rescued
As many as 20 early morning passengers were stranded between two stations when the Chennai Metro train halted midway due to a glitch on Tuesday. They were however safely rescued, the authorities said.

The incident that happened between the High Court and Central Stations caused apprehension among the commuters. They were rescued later and the train services resumed from 6.30 am.

"Due to a technical issue, the Metro train halted between the High Court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line," the Chennai Metro Rail said in a release.

Normal operations resumed at 6.20 am, it said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal Operations. Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the normal schedule," the Chennai Metro Rail said in a post on the social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

