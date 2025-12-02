Embraer and Poland's PGZ sign defence, aviation cooperation deals

Brazil's Embraer has signed cooperation deals in the aviation and defence sectors with five companies owned by Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), the Polish holding company said. Poland has been investing heavily in defence, citing what it says is a heightened threat from Russia, and plans to spend 4.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) on it in 2026.

"Embraer and PGZ will assess opportunities for industrial cooperation in the aerospace sector," PGZ said, without disclosing any financial details of the arrangement. These will include operational support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, components manufacturing and supply chain solutions, it added.

They will also look at the design, development, production, industrialization, engineering and testing of aerospace products, PGZ said in a statement. Agreements encompass parts manufacturing, technology transfer, certification and quality assurance, and emerging technologies as well as potential cooperation in aircraft component production and services, among other things, it said.

