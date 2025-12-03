Left Menu

Dum Dum Cantonment Metro emerges key interchange as Eastern Railway adds suburban links

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:26 IST
The Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station on the Yellow Line is emerging as a key interchange point for suburban commuters, with Eastern Railway introducing new and extended services connecting the station to Bangaon and Barasat, an official said on Wednesday.

Metro Railway officials said the introduction of a suburban service to Bangaon from Dum Dum Cantonment and the extension of the Hasnabad–Barasat local up to the station will enable more passengers to switch seamlessly between Metro and suburban networks.

The station is "gaining importance and becoming one of the major stations on the Yellow Line," offering suburban travellers a more convenient and comfortable option during morning and evening peak hours, the official said. The Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Kolkata airport) stretch of the Yellow Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August.

Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station has effectively become another gateway to Kolkata for commuters arriving from the suburbs.

Passengers alighting at Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station can now easily board suburban trains originating from or passing through the adjacent Eastern Railway station. The improved connectivity is expected to save time and reduce travel costs while easing congestion on other routes, the official added.

At present, commuters can take a relatively less crowded Bangaon local leaving Dum Dum Cantonment at 6.37 pm. From December 4, Eastern Railway will introduce an EMU service to Bangaon at 8.05 pm from the station, a move expected to benefit Metro passengers travelling during the evening rush.

"They won't have to travel to the terminal station Sealdah to catch the crowded Sealdah–Bangaon local," an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

Additionally, from Thursday, one Hasnabad–Barasat EMU local will be extended to Dum Dum Cantonment, reaching the station at 7.51 pm.

