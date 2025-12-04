Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - December 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - The British Treasury has launched an inquiry into Budget leaks in the wake of the shambolic build-up to UK chancellor Rachel Reeves economic statement on November 26.

- Starmer rules out rejoining EU customs union but steps up 'reset' efforts - UK explores tougher laws on AI chatbots

- Glencore slashes 1,000 jobs as part of cost-cutting drive - UK Treasury announces inquiry into pre-Budget leaks

Overview - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ruled out rejoining the EU customs union but stepped up efforts to rebuild strained relations with Brussels after last week's collapsed talks on UK-EU defence co-operation - UK ministers weigh tougher rules for AI chatbots after concerns of risk among teens, with Technology Secretary Liz Kendall pledging to close gaps in the Online Safety Act and launch a public awareness campaign.

- Mining company Glencore has slashed 1,000 jobs as it cuts costs and streamlines operations, part of an efficiency drive that has been echoed at rivals Rio Tinto and BHP< BHP.AX>. - The British Treasury has launched an inquiry into Budget leaks in the wake of the shambolic build-up to UK chancellor Rachel Reeves economic statement on November 26. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

