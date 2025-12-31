Myanmar's Controversial Election Amid Civil Unrest

Myanmar's junta has announced that just over half of eligible voters participated in the first phase of its national election, marking a notable decline in turnout compared to previous elections. This poll is the first since the 2021 coup and occurs during ongoing civil conflict, raising global concerns.

Criticism from the United Nations and various Western countries highlights the lack of legitimacy in the election, pointing out the exclusion of anti-junta parties and legal barriers against criticizing the process. The junta claims six million people, or 52.13% of voters, participated across 102 townships.

Despite the junta's claims that voter engagement is a source of pride, the turnout significantly contrasts with the approximately 70% seen in 2020 and 2015. Upcoming voting rounds and the absence of a turnout minimum continue to raise questions about the election's credibility.