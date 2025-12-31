Bengal's 2025 Political Battleground: Electoral Rolls and Border Tensions

As the 2025 assembly elections loomed, West Bengal found itself embroiled in political turmoil centered on the revision of electoral rolls and cross-border disputes. The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the first since 2002, became a focal point as over 58 lakh names were removed from voter lists, causing widespread unrest in border areas.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, accused the BJP of attempting disenfranchisement under the guise of national security. This sentiment was echoed by affected communities, particularly the Matua, who felt threatened. Conversely, the BJP advocated for the revision as a necessity to ensure democracy's integrity, dismissing TMC's accusations.

Simultaneously, incidents such as the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant laborers on suspicions of Bangladeshi origin added fuel to political tensions. Both parties leveraged the situation along with regional developments, like attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, to bolster their positions as the state prepared for upcoming polls.